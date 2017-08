OCC Wants 'Speculative' NY Fintech Charter Suit Tossed

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has said that New York state regulators cannot prove that a special charter for financial technology firms would be harmful to them because the national bank regulator has not yet even issued one, making the state lawsuit a "speculative" exercise.



The OCC said on Friday in its motion to dismiss a New York Department of Financial Services lawsuit seeking to block the creation of the so-called fintech charters that the state bank supervisor does not have a valid...

