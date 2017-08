8th Circ. Says Union Fund Gets Cut Of Wrongful Death Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that a union’s benefits fund was entitled to payout from a settled lawsuit stemming from the lung cancer death of one of its members, reasoning that the decedent’s plan gave the fund a subrogation interest in medical expenses recouped from a third party.



The three-judge panel maintained a $236,700 victory for the Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund, which sued Terri Lynn Johnson, Duluth Clinic Ltd. and Johnson’s counsel Meshbesher & Spence Ltd. for a portion of the settlement Johnson...

