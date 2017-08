Citizens Bank Mortgage Loan Officers Keep FLSA Collective

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday refused to decertify a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of mortgage loan officers accusing Citizens Bank NA of wage violations, granting final certification while trimming certain claims challenging the legality of the bank's compensation plan.



The suit, originally filed in November 2015, accused Citizens Bank of relying on an unlawful compensation plan that would “recapture” previously-earned hourly wages and overtime from earned commissions. The plaintiffs also accused the bank of encouraging mortgage loan officers, or MLOs, to underreport their overtime....

