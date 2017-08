AARP Gets Wellness Regs Kicked Back To EEOC

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must reconsider two regulations surrounding employer-sponsored wellness programs that had been challenged by the AARP, a federal judge found Tuesday, but he kept the rules in place for the time being to avoid "disruption and confusion."



The AARP had argued that incentives to join employer-sponsored wellness plans, which the EEOC had allowed, were inconsistent with requirements that participation in these types of plans be voluntary. (AP) U.S. District Judge John Bates sided with the AARP’s argument that the agency never...

