CoreLogic Reaches Settlements In Records Spats

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- CoreLogic National Background Data LLC has agreed to a pair of settlements in two Virginia federal court actions alleging that the wholesale criminal record data provider harmed job applicants by misattributing others’ crimes to them, according to Monday court filings.



James O. Hines Jr. and Carolyn Witt asked for preliminary approval of deals that will see each class member in their respective actions receive more than $100, saying the matters accusing NBD of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to make sure it was...

