Ambry Aiming To Moot Suit Challenging $1B Konica Merger

Law360, Wilmington (August 22, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Ambry Genetics Corp. said late Monday that the diagnostics testing provider will not oppose expedited action on a Chancery Court stockholder challenge to a $1 billion company merger with Konica Minolta Ltd., but will seek to moot the claims with supplemental deal disclosures.



Ambry's attorney Donald J. Wolfe Jr. of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP said in a letter to Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard that 80 percent of the private company’s stockholders already have submitted written consents favoring the third-party merger. He added that...

