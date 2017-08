Estate Can't Apportion Taxes To Nieces, Tax Court Says

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court ruled Tuesday that a deceased doctor’s estate cannot pawn off part of its federal estate taxes to nieces who received gifts from him prior to his death, holding that New Jersey law only allows apportionment to individuals who received property included in the gross estate.



Tax Court Judge James Halpern sided with the nieces of Sheldon C. Sommers against the estate’s attempt to deflect some of its tax liability. In his 75-page opinion, Judge Halpern ruled that, because the artwork ownership interests...

