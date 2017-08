Calif. Court Keeps Dov Charney Hedge Fund Suit On Ice

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday declined to lift a stay on former American Apparel CEO Dov Charney’s securities lawsuit against his bankrupt former company and a hedge fund entity he says played a role in his ouster, allowing related contract suits to play out in Delaware first.



In an unpublished opinion, a panel for California’s Second Appellate District said the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it decided to enforce Delaware forum selection clauses in agreements between Charney and American Apparel investor Standard...

To view the full article, register now.