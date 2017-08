USDA Biologist Says He Was Discriminated Against As A Man

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Forest Service biologist was illegally blocked from participating in networking activities such as events dubbed “Fabric Fridays” and “Running Revolution” because the activities were limited to only women, according to a discrimination suit he filed in Pennsylvania federal court Monday.



The suit by Nathan Welker, which named as a defendant U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, alleged that Welker was illegally discriminated against because of his gender in violation of Title VII and because of his age in violation of the Age Discrimination...

To view the full article, register now.