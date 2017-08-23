Why Private Companies Shouldn’t Overlook D&O Insurance

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Senior leaders at private companies often underestimate the need for directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance. Although they may not have the shareholder base that public companies do, private companies have owners, investors and other stakeholders — and their directors and officers could be targeted in a variety of lawsuits based on management actions.



With private company D&O claims growing in frequency — occurring almost as often as claims against public companies — it is critical for privately held organizations to closely consider the purchase of...

