Fiat Chrysler Beats Race Bias, Hostile Workplace Suit

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A black worker who alleged that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC let her coworkers harass her over her race cannot sue the carmaker because she didn’t list her hostile work environment claims as assets when filing for bankruptcy in 2008, a Michigan federal judge ruled Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh granted Fiat Chrysler’s motion for summary judgment, saying that even if previous claims made by clay modeler Valarie Davis in the early 2000s were time-barred by the time she went bankrupt, later examples that...

