Commerce Hits Argentina, Indonesia For Biodiesel Subsidies

By Steven Trader

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday leveled an initial round of countervailing duties on biodiesel exports from Argentina and Indonesia after a preliminary determination that the two countries subsidized their domestic producers.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Tuesday that an initial investigation by the International Trade Administration revealed exporters of biodiesel from Argentina had received government subsidies of up to 64.17 percent, while Indonesian exporters had received a subsidy ranging from 41.06 to 68.28 percent.

The finding handed an early win to...
