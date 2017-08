EEOC's ADA Suit Against Day & Zimmermann Will Go To Trial

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A suit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging power industry contractor Day & Zimmermann NPS Inc. improperly published an electrician’s Americans with Disabilities Act claim to punish him should proceed to trial, a Connecticut federal judge said Tuesday.



Judge Victor A. Bolden said the EEOC presented sufficient evidence to overcome a summary judgment bid by Day & Zimmermann. In the wake of Gregory Marsh’s disability bias charge, the company sent a letter to almost 150 union members who were potential witnesses. That letter included...

To view the full article, register now.