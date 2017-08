Staffing Testimony Narrowed In Hospital Wrongful Death Case

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday trimmed expert testimony for a woman’s estate in its wrongful death suit accusing a hospital of improperly giving her stroke medication, finding that two experts didn’t have the credentials to make specific claims as to staffing levels on the night the woman died.



U.S. District Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales sided with arguments from Las Cruces Medical Center LLC, which operates as the Mountain View Regional Medical Center, that the estate of Gloria Quimbey can’t present portions of planned expert testimony from...

