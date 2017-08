Gov. Weighs In On Review Standard For 'Nonstatutory Insider'

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Whether or not a bankruptcy court designates someone a “nonstatutory insider,” higher courts should defer to its judgment on appeal rather than reviewing the decision from scratch, the U.S. government has told the U.S. Supreme Court as the court prepares to decide that question once and for all.



Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall weighed in on the question by filing a friend-of-the-court brief with the Supreme Court on Aug. 18 in U.S. Bank N.A. v. The Village at Lakeridge LLC, which the court agreed...

