China Greenlights Broadcom's $5.9B Brocade Buy

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Broadcom’s anticipated $5.9 billion takeover of Brocade has scored conditional approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce, marking the latest clearance for the deal as it waits for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to weigh in, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.



The tie-up of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd. and networking solutions provider Brocade Communications Systems Inc. were given the conditional green light from MOFCOM on Tuesday, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The deal is on track to...

