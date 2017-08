Mister Softee Wins Trademark Battle Over Ice Cream Stands

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ordered the owner of two Jersey Shore ice cream stands to stop using Mister Softee Inc.'s trademarks and the music boxes that play the company’s iconic jingle, ruling that he must comply with the order or shut down his remaining business on the boardwalk.



U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb on Aug. 16 said the owner, Carl Gallucci, defaulted on a temporary settlement of the issues raised in the trademark suit brought by Mister Softee. As a result, the judge...

