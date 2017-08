Skeptical Courts May Undermine Trump's Energy Project Push

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Recent court rulings ordering federal agencies to analyze the climate change impacts of fossil fuel projects highlight the legal hurdles facing President Donald Trump's executive orders encouraging faster approvals of energy infrastructure, and experts say that judges' willingness to acknowledge global warming may mean those executive orders end up slowing down — not speeding up — project development.



On Tuesday, a D.C. Circuit panel vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $3.5 billion Southeast Market Pipelines project and directed the agency to analyze the...

To view the full article, register now.