Enviros' Advocacy Against Pa. Townhomes Legal, Judge Says

Law360, Philadelphia (August 23, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge on Tuesday ended a real estate developer’s lawsuit alleging an environmental group’s advocacy against a proposed townhouse project cost it “tens of millions of dollars” in lost opportunity, finding the group’s advocacy was constitutionally protected.



Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey R. Sommer ruled in favor of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network when he dismissed the suit brought by Brian O’Neill, whose Constitution Drive Partners LP is fighting to build a 228-unit development on a brownfield site in East Whiteland...

