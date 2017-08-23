Private Jet Co. Valued At Over $2.5B After $150M Investment

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Swiss private aviation firm on Wednesday announced a $150 million investment by funds affiliated with private equity firm Rhône Capital LLC, bringing the value of the company to more than $2.5 billion.



In its announcement, VistaJet Holding SA said that Rhône Capital, the private equity arm of Rhône Group LLC, will hold a $200 million stake in the company.



“Today’s announcement is further confirmation of VistaJet’s leading status in the market, and represents a real vote of confidence in our strategy and vision,” Thomas Flohr,...

To view the full article, register now.