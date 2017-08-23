Private Jet Co. Valued At Over $2.5B After $150M Investment

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Swiss private aviation firm on Wednesday announced a $150 million investment by funds affiliated with private equity firm Rhône Capital LLC, bringing the value of the company to more than $2.5 billion.

In its announcement, VistaJet Holding SA said that Rhône Capital, the private equity arm of Rhône Group LLC, will hold a $200 million stake in the company.

“Today’s announcement is further confirmation of VistaJet’s leading status in the market, and represents a real vote of confidence in our strategy and vision,” Thomas Flohr,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular