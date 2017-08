With New Balance Win, China Shows Trademark Progress

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Chinese court has awarded New Balance $1.5 million in damages against local companies that infringed the sneaker giant's signature slanting “NB” logo, an unusually large award that experts say is positive sign for a jurisdiction that has often proved difficult for U.S. trademark owners.



The award, handed down by a trial court in the eastern city of Suzhou, is far less than might be awarded in a U.S. court, but it’s a huge and unusual sum for a foreign company suing in China, which has...

To view the full article, register now.