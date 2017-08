US Banks Set To Enter $1.35B MiFID II Research Arms Race

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 9:14 PM BST) -- Bank of America, JPMorgan and a host of other major U.S banks are preparing for a battle to gain control of the European Union’s $1.35 billion equity research market ahead of sweeping new derivatives trading rules, according to research published Wednesday by consultancy Greenwich Associates.



The consultancy's survey of nearly 200 financial firms shows that U.S. firms including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan and UBS are well-positioned to compete for the $1.35 billion European equity research and advisory services market.



Organizations are operating in a...

