USCIS Updates Its Policy Manual On Inadmissibility Waivers

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Wednesday published an updated version of its guidelines for how foreign nationals who may not qualify for entry into the U.S. can overcome the barriers by applying for waivers.



The new guidance for how “waivers of inadmissibility” are adjudicated, which USCIS added to Volume 9 of its policy manual, supersedes any prior guidance that may be contrary, according to an announcement by the agency.



The updated guidance, which also effectively rescinds any related policy memorandums, had not been previously available...

