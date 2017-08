NFL Charity Says Deal For 'US National Team' Mark Is Close

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A charity endowed by the National Football League has told an Indiana federal judge that it is close to a deal to resolve a lawsuit against the U.S. Federation of American Football over the use of a trademark for the phrase “U.S. National Team.”



NFL-endowed non-profit USA Football Inc. on Monday informed U.S. District Judge Larry McKinney that its failure to serve USFAF with its May 2 complaint stems from “promising settlement negotiations,” which the organization said are close to completion. Judge McKinney had ordered USA...

