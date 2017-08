Yoga Teacher's Bias Claims Against Jealous Playmate Revived

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday revived discrimination claims brought against Wall Street Chiropractic and Wellness owner Charles V. Nicolai and his wife, former Playboy model Stephanie Adams, by a yoga instructor and massage therapist who was fired in 2013 after Adams texted her in a fit of jealous anger.



The unsigned First Judicial Department order held that Manhattan trial judge Shlomo S. Hagler erred last year when he dismissed plaintiff Dilek Edwards' claims of gender discrimination under city and state law against Nicolai...

