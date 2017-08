Redstone Wants Toss Of Suit Over Pay While 'Enfeebled'

Law360, Wilmington (August 23, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Sumner Redstone and co-defendants in a Delaware suit claiming that CBS Corp.'s compensation for the "enfeebled" Redstone was unjustifiable urged Delaware’s Chancery Court to dismiss the suit Tuesday, arguing that Redstone’s contract provides a shield against equity court action.



The request marked the latest development among multiple class and individual suits filed against and by Redstone in recent years in Chancery Court and federal and state courts. Those proceedings targeted the entertainment industry giant's roles at Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. and lingering allegations of physical and...

To view the full article, register now.