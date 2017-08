Pistachio Co. Hits Utz With Trademark Suit Over Slogan

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Utz Quality Foods LLC was hit with a suit in California federal court alleging its trademark “Get Snacking!” was intentionally used to confuse consumers with the “Get Crackin’” trademark used by Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC, a slogan that has been popularized by celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and Snoop Dogg.



The Wonderful Company stated in its Aug. 18 complaint that there was likely to be confusion between its “Get Crackin’” mark and Utz’s “Get Snacking!” mark, which it said is owned by Rice Investments LP,...

