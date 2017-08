The Extremely High Bar For Director Liability

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT) -- In In re MeadWestvaco Stockholders Litigation (Aug. 17, 2017), the Delaware Court of Chancery dismissed claims against target company directors for breach of the duty of loyalty based on allegations that they had acted in bad faith in approving a merger.



The decision — in which the court suggests that the standards of “waste” and “bad faith” are equivalent — highlights the extremely high bar for potential liability of disinterested target company directors. We note that if, under Corwin, business judgment review applies in a post-closing...

