Indian Court Axes Challenge To Thai Rice Seller's Award

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- An Indian court has denied an exporter’s challenge to an arbitration award issued to a Thai seller in a payment dispute stemming from a $3.8 million rice order, rejecting the exporter’s contention that the award’s enforceability was not actually decided in a previous court order.



India-based LMJ International Ltd. — which says on its website that it exports rice, tea and other products — had asked the Calcutta High Court to review an arbitration award issued to Sleepwell Industries Co. Ltd. in a dispute over an...

