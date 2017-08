True Religion Gets Nod For Del. Ch. 11 Disclosure, Voting

Law360, Wilmington (August 23, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- True Religion Apparel Inc. secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval for a sharply pressed Chapter 11 disclosure on Wednesday, setting the stage for an Oct. 5 confirmation hearing on a plan that will cut away about 71 percent of the company's initial, $483 million in debt.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi sent True Religion's blueprint forward with few questions after company counsel Robert B. Orgel of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP reported that the case had started with significant prepetition backing.



A supermajority of first-lien...

To view the full article, register now.