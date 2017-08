2nd Circ. Revives Ironworkers-Carpenters Union Turf War

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Provisions in collective bargaining agreements crafted to win unions new work rather than preserve existing jobs violate federal antitrust law, the Second Circuit said Wednesday in an order reviving a “turf battle” over New England construction jobs between ironworkers’ and carpenters’ unions.



The appeals panel partially reversed a district court decision dismissing a challenge by construction industry firms and groups and ironworkers' unions to New England Regional Council of Carpenters CBA provisions barring construction companies from subcontracting work to non-Carpenter affiliates. The panel said Congress meant...

To view the full article, register now.