2nd Circ. Won't Touch $1M SEC Deal Despite Newman Effect

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday refused to vacate a $1 million U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission consent judgment with an attorney and former broker who skated criminal charges thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Newman decision, saying the deal was based on his consent and not the criminal case.



Thomas Conradt, a former Euro Pacific Capital Inc. broker, was one of five individuals hit with federal criminal charges and SEC claims over the alleged insider trading around IBM Corp.'s acquisition of SPSS Inc....

