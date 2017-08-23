Introducing The New Meaning Of 'In Room' Shopping

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- In this ever changing world, retailers are continuing to invent new ways to highlight their products and find ways to keep brick and mortar stores competitive with their online counterparts. There has been a particular focus on retailers trying to create an interactive experience for customers that simply cannot be duplicated when purchasing goods online. Through the use of in-store technology, retailers are trying to bridge the gap between the conveniences that the internet provides and the antiquated practices of brick and mortar stores. Although many...

To view the full article, register now.