Tax Fraudster's Aston Martin Buy Relevant For Jury: 11th Circ.

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld the conviction and sentence of a biodiesel entrepreneur accused of inflating claimed renewable-fuel tax credits by over $2 million, ruling Wednesday that a lower court rightly refused to exclude trial evidence of what he did with the money, including purchasing an Aston Martin.



Aztech Energy Corp. founder and owner Frazier Williams Jr. had appealed several aspects of his January 2016 conviction of one count of preparing a knowingly false tax return, only for his challenge to fall on deaf ears Wednesday when...

