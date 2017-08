Navy Must Beef Up Logistics and Support Fleet, GAO Says

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy must put in place a plan to rejuvenate its fleet of logistics and transport ships or risk a decline in military readiness, according to an August report from the Government Accountability Office.



According to the GAO report, made public on Tuesday, the Navy has experienced a decline in operational availability of its Military Sealift Command ships, used to refuel and resupply U.S. Navy ships at sea and transport military equipment and supplies, since 2012 due to an aging fleet and heavier workload....

