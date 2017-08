Lack Of Clarity In Job Ad Dooms Labor Cert. At BALCA

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based software company may not hire an immigrant as a developer because its job postings insinuated that travel or relocation were required for the position, potentially misleading U.S. applicants, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled on Tuesday.



According to the BALCA panel’s decision, the language in OpenSoft Inc.’s job postings that advertised multiple positions did not clarify that travel or relocation were not mandatory for the software developer position.



The company in Cumming, Georgia, sought to hire Manan Himatlal Unadkat for the position...

