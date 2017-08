What Would Be The Fallout Of Trump Pardoning Arpaio?

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump hinted at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday that he’ll pardon former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, and experts say the unusual move could open him up to accusations of cronyism and send a message that constitutional principles could take a back seat to immigration enforcement.



During a meandering speech in the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday evening, Trump implied he’s planning to pardon the controversial ex-sheriff, who was convicted of criminal contempt last month for violating a court order that called for a...

