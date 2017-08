New Study Provides Ammo For Exxon Climate Suits

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University study published Wednesday said that Exxon Mobil Corp. internally acknowledged climate change while publicly casting doubt on it, a development that attorneys suing Exxon for alleged deception about global warming said strengthened their claims.



The study, by Geoffrey Supran and Naomi Oreskes, looked at paid advertorials Exxon placed in The New York Times and compared them with the company’s internal work, concluding that about 80 percent of the company’s research and internal documents acknowledged human-caused climate change while only 12 percent of its...

To view the full article, register now.