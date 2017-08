Geico Can't Duck Coverage Of $15M Award, Fla. Court Says

Law360, Miami (August 23, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Geico failed to comply with Florida’s claims administration law in trying to deny coverage for a man facing a $15 million judgment for drunkenly killing another motorist, according to a ruling Wednesday by a state appeals court affirming summary judgment in favor of the man’s court-appointed receiver.



The court said Geico General Insurance Co. — which tried to decline coverage because the man, Carlos Lacayo, had fled and failed to cooperate with the insurer's investigation — did not comply with the written “refusal to defend” through...

