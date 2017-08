ADT Says Ring.com Trial Will Focus On Secrets Theft

Law360, Wilmington (August 23, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Home security firm ADT Holdings Inc. told a Delaware chancery judge in a pretrial brief unsealed Wednesday that an upcoming trial on claims against competitor Ring.com will focus on the allegedly fraudulent transfer of proprietary trade secrets by an executive of an ADT development partner.



In the brief, ADT alleged that Ring.com conspired with the former CEO of software development partner Zonoff Inc. to steal a digital home security platform after Zonoff’s business collapsed, allowing Ring.com to utilize the proprietary trade secrets of ADT contained in...

