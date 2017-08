1st Victim Sues Over Suburban Philly Train Crash

Law360, Philadelphia (August 23, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man on Wednesday sued the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, just one day after a suburban Philadelphia train crash that injured 42, in a move that his lawyers say is intended to give all of the victims of the accident a voice in the investigation.



Plaintiff Derrell Robbson was aboard SEPTA train 155, which crashed into a stationary train at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby, just outside of Philadelphia, shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Robbson suffered a concussion, in addition to a...

