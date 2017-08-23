SEC Charges Bond Issuer, Underwriter With Faulty Disclosure

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged California’s Beaumont Financing Authority and its executive director, plus underwriting firm O’Connor & Company Securities Inc. and its co-founder, over false statements regarding alleged disclosure failures involving five municipal bond offerings.



All parties settled charges without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the agency said. The SEC’s Enforcement Division said it uncovered the alleged violations while conducting a review of municipal issuers and underwriters that did not voluntarily self-report failures under the agency’s Municipalities Continuing Disclosure Cooperation Initiative,...

To view the full article, register now.