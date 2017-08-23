6th Circ. Clears Insurer From Coverage In Truck Driver's Death

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court finding that a truck driver’s fatal pulmonary embolism did not count as an occupational accident for insurance purposes.



Representatives of Jeffrey Filek’s estate had argued his embolism was caused by the long hours he spent sitting in his truck and was therefore covered by his National Union Fire Insurance Co.-issued occupational injury insurance, but in an unpublished opinion the Sixth Circuit panel agreed with the district court that it did not count as either a covered accident...

To view the full article, register now.