Mass. Accuses Student Loan Co. Of 'Undermining' Programs

Law360, Boston (August 24, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general on Wednesday sued a student loan servicer in state court for allegedly overcharging borrowers who went into public service.



Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said in a complaint in Suffolk Superior Court that the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which does business as FedLoan Servicing, is “undermining” a federal program that forgives student loans after 10 years of public service, such as teaching.



In a statement, PHEAA denied wrongdoing.



The company’s actions violated state and federal law and made teachers and other...

