Mass. Accuses Student Loan Co. Of 'Undermining' Programs
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said in a complaint in Suffolk Superior Court that the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which does business as FedLoan Servicing, is “undermining” a federal program that forgives student loans after 10 years of public service, such as teaching.
In a statement, PHEAA denied wrongdoing.
The company’s actions violated state and federal law and made teachers and other...
