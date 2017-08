SunEdison Seeks OK Of $5.75M AIG Deal Over Fire Damage

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt renewable energy giant SunEdison moved Tuesday for approval of a $5.75 million settlement that would take insurer AIG and a battery manufacturer off the hook for damages from a fire at a Hawaii wind energy project owned by SunEdison’s affiliated yieldco TerraForm Power LLC.



SunEdison Inc. is seeking authorization from a New York bankruptcy court to enter into a deal that would net the debtor $475,000 for out-of-pocket legal expenses it paid to arbitrate a dispute over fire damages at Kahuku Wind Power, a 30-megawatt...

