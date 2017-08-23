FERC, Trader Settle Market Manipulation Case For $11.7M

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday accepted a deal that calls for a Florida power trading firm and its founder to pay $11.7 million to end a market manipulation enforcement case against them.



FERC approved a stipulation and consent agreement between its Office of Enforcement and City Power Marketing LLC, along with founder K. Stephen Tsingas, to resolve the commission’s claims against them for alleged violations of the Federal Power Act and FERC’s anti-manipulation rule. Under the deal, City Power, which was accused of improperly...

