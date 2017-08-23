FERC, Trader Settle Market Manipulation Case For $11.7M
FERC approved a stipulation and consent agreement between its Office of Enforcement and City Power Marketing LLC, along with founder K. Stephen Tsingas, to resolve the commission’s claims against them for alleged violations of the Federal Power Act and FERC’s anti-manipulation rule. Under the deal, City Power, which was accused of improperly...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login