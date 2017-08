Pharmaceutical Co. Urges 1st Circ. To Uphold PCB Suit Toss

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Pfizer-owned Pharmacia Corp. asked the First Circuit on Wednesday to toss a $28 million appeal from a Massachusetts town over allegations one of its schools was contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls from a caulk product installed in the 1970s, saying the municipality hasn’t met its burden to show foreseeable harm.



In a brief asking the circuit to reject Westport’s appeal and affirm a district court’s order tossing the town’s claims, Pharmacia argued that the lower court properly ruled Westport hadn’t met its burden of proof to bring...

To view the full article, register now.