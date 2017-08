DOL Derides Televangelist's 6th Circ. Appeal In FLSA Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has scorned a televangelist and his now-closed buffet restaurant's bid in the Sixth Circuit to reverse their loss in a suit over child labor and unpaid workers, saying the Supreme Court agrees that the use of unpaid workforces at for-profit businesses violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.



The Labor Department argued Tuesday that televangelist Ernest Angley and the shuttered Cathedral Buffet Inc. wrongly moved to reverse a lower court judgment awarding the DOL $400,000 in damages over the church defendants’ use...

