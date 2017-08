Law Firm Duped By Email Scammers In Wage And Hour Case

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT) -- The legal industry's susceptibility to cyberattacks was on display Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where a Superior Court judge warned attorneys about a recent incident in which email phishing scammers duped a law firm into handing over $500,000 meant for plaintiffs in a wage and hour class action.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge John Shepard Wiley on Tuesday cautioned lawyers in an unrelated case to ensure they had protocols in place to protect settlement funds being transferred to a claims administrator.



“A defense firm apparently...

To view the full article, register now.