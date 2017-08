Texas Court Kicks Mexican Insurance Fight Across The Border

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Mexican company can’t bring suit against a Mexican insurance broker and insurer in Texas because neither defendant has sufficient contacts to the state, a state appeals court in Dallas held Tuesday, reversing a lower court’s exercise of specific jurisdiction.



Candy manufacturer Elamex SA de CV had filed a pair of suits in Texas after its insurer denied coverage following a 2013 fire at one of its plants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. But on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel for Texas’ Fifth District Court of Appeals...

To view the full article, register now.